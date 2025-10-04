Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

BABA stock opened at $187.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $448.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.16. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $192.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

