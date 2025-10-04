Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$17.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.53.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Desjardins lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.
