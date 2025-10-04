Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $90.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,964.36. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,240.92. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.9% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

