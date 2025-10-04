The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $89.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair raised DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, September 29th. Argus initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.32.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,840. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $564,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

