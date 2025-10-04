Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Receives $5.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

CRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ceragon Networks from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

CRNT opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.15. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 642.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 552,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 478,489 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 85.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 134,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 89,821 shares in the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

