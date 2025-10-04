First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.6250.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, August 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:AG opened at $12.11 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,209.49 and a beta of 0.76.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,656,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,070,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,666,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821,751 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,612,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,475,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

