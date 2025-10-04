MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $218.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.37.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $215.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MasTec has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $219.09.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $571,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,388.03. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,553,250. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 16,664.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 106,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 106,153 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 147.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 21.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

