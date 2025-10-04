Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

FIHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Fidelis Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelis Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is -146.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,529,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,973,000 after buying an additional 1,181,439 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,799,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,756,000 after buying an additional 1,036,019 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after buying an additional 720,734 shares during the period. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,551,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.