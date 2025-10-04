JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target to $15.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.75.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.7%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 328.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,463,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 250.9% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 563,432 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $10,822,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.7% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,485,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after buying an additional 442,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $9,218,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

