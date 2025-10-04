JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $25.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Shares of FHN opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%.The firm had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,634.75. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 462,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,072.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,663. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 115.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 873.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 156.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in First Horizon by 129.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

