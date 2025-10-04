CIBC Cuts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$33.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.
DPM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Macquarie upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.
DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.
