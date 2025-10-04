First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $255.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on First Solar from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.06 target price (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.04.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $230.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $240.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 126.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 138.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

