ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.12). ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

