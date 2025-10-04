Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a mkt outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HGTY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hagerty in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hagerty in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hagerty in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hagerty in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Hagerty in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.92. Hagerty has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.15 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.88%. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hagerty will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 18,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $221,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,132,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,662,496.62. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,934,210 shares of company stock worth $107,835,862. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 2,374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,557,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after acquiring an additional 88,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,811,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 451,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

