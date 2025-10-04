Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $123.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $94.78 and a 12-month high of $137.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average is $115.60.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 219.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 186.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

