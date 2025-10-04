Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVXL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $855.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.83. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

