Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.07.

Marqeta Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.51. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

In other news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 31,627 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $197,985.02. Following the sale, the director owned 15,367,373 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,754.98. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $721,091.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 364,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,409.75. This trade represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,398,120 shares of company stock worth $15,836,577. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 624.1% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 61.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Stories

