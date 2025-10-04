JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Price Target to $6.50

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.25 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,453.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7,742.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

