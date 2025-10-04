Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $14.50

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NAVI. Bank of America cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NAVI stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. Navient has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.89%.The company had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Navient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Navient will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Navient by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,848,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,167,000 after buying an additional 536,933 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Navient by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,021,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after buying an additional 66,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Navient by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 143,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 353,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 907,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

