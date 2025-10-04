Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLIT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of HLIT opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmonic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.070 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 84,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 54,776 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

