AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.22.

Shares of ABBV opened at $234.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $413.49 billion, a PE ratio of 111.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.01. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

