Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $387.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $373.00 to $387.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.09.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.4%

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $347.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $286.35 and a 1 year high of $350.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,662,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,837,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,790,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $195,043,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,231,000 after acquiring an additional 462,249 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

