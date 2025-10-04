Tetra Tech’s (TTEK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTEK. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 price target on Tetra Tech and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,100. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Tetra Tech by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tetra Tech by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.