SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SBAC opened at $192.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $186.81 and a 52-week high of $252.64.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.42%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 250.6% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

