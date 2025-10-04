Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 980 to GBX 1,500 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZEG. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Zegona Communications from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zegona Communications from GBX 1,030 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,466.67.

Get Zegona Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZEG

Zegona Communications Price Performance

About Zegona Communications

Shares of LON ZEG opened at GBX 1,322.57 on Wednesday. Zegona Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 292 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,345.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,125.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 840.28. The company has a market capitalization of £10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,023.35 and a beta of 2.80.

(Get Free Report)

Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.

The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.