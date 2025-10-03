Family CFO Inc Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 69 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90.8% during the first quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6%

LLY stock opened at $820.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $766.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The stock has a market cap of $776.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

