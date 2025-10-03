Two Point Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 142,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 4.2% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Whelan Financial grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 3,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 429,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,830,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.7% during the second quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $270.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

