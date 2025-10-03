Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after acquiring an additional 815,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 732.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $203,211,000 after acquiring an additional 572,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 204.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,390,000 after acquiring an additional 407,982 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $300.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

