SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 923 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

