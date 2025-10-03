The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $394.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.89.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

