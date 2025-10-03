Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 23,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stash Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stash Investments LLC now owns 460,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,575,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 26.2%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

