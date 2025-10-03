Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after buying an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

