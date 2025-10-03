Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Stock Holdings Boosted by 25 LLC

25 LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.6% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,920,000 after purchasing an additional 146,007 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $256.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

