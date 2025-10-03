Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.0% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $270.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

