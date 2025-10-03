Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 89,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 89,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $68.31 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $270.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

