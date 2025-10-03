Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.18 and a 200 day moving average of $297.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The firm has a market cap of $546.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

