Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Cromwell Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after buying an additional 1,261,278 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 71,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.



