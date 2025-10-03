HighMark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $300.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.19. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

