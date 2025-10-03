Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Gray Private Wealth LLC

Gray Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.8% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the first quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1%

ORCL opened at $289.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $824.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.17.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

