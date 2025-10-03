Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 4,122 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $287.05 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $266.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

