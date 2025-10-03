Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.25 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.2% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after buying an additional 524,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,812,000 after buying an additional 52,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $287.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

