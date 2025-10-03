DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $461,000 Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ORCL opened at $289.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.17. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.