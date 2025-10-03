Crews Bank & Trust Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Crews Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus raised shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $74.59 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $84.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

