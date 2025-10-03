Prologis, Inc. $PLD Stock Position Reduced by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 123,350.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 37.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 37.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Prologis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 256,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.