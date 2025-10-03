OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 519 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 518,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 97,639 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC now owns 49,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $40.25 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

