Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.50 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

