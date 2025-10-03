Consolidated Planning Corp Takes $399,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Arete started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $182.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.85. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

