Reed Hastings Sells 42,176 Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89.

On Friday, August 1st, Reed Hastings sold 22,765 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.46, for a total transaction of $26,463,401.90.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,162.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,207.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,157.42. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.88 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,334.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Netflix by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

