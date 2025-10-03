iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Holdings Raised by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

