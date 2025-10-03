Atwater Malick LLC Has $15.99 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Atwater Malick LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 5.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,709,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day moving average is $228.30.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

